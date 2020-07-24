Homicide by COVID-19
The death tole from COVID-19 keeps rising. One-hundred and fifty-six people died in Florida on July 16, 129 in Texas, 58 in Arizona, and 118 in California. Colorado is lucky; only one person died July 16.
One or two of those who died were probably health workers. Kaiser Health reports that nearly 600 health-care workers had died from the disease as of July 6.
Sadly, some of the health-care workers who died contracted the disease from a patient who refused to wear a mask. No doubt, more health-care workers will contract the disease from someone who refused to wear a mask or socially distance because they did not believe COVID-19 was a threat.
These health-care workers who are infected by the deniers — as well as other innocent individuals who are also infected — have been murdered by the carriers of the disease. They are victims of homicide by COVID-19. The spreaders, if they can be identified, should be prosecuted.
Philip Verleger
Denver
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User