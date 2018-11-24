 Homeless director an asset for community | AspenTimes.com

This is a thank-you to Dr. Vince Savage, director of the Aspen Homeless Shelter. His experience and compassion help so many people in our community who are going through hard times. Sadly, the need for shelter and the lack of affordable housing in the valley will continue to be ongoing problems. The county would do well to listen to him on this issue.

Helen Palmer

Aspen

