Holy Cross Energy needs Bertuglia, Palmer

Thank you for allowing my input regarding two candidates for the Northern District seats for Holy Cross Energy: Kristen Bertuglia and Adam Palmer, both incumbents. Please vote to allow them to continue the great work they've started in advancing renewable energy and community partnerships on this board. A few salient points achieved under their leadership:

1) Holy Cross achieved 39 percent renewable energy into their power supply portfolio in 2017 without raising rates! 2) Newly hired CEO Dr. Bryan Hannegan, formerly of the National Renewable Energy Lab, chose Holy Cross due to its forward-thinking board vision. 3) Safety, reliability and rates continue to lead the utility industry. 4) On-bill financing, rebates and innovative low-income programs help workforce families save money. And last, they support electric vehicle and transit infrastructure incentives to reduce pollution and to save costs in the transportation sector.

A further note on Kristen. I had the pleasure of working with Kristen for several years once she joined the Town of Vail staff. Since her arrival at the town, she has taken leadership in putting the "Environmental" back into the Planning and Environmental Commission for the town. Her commitment could not be stronger or more evident in all of the accomplishments of which she's been a major player and part.

Thank you and please do support Kristen and Adam!

Pam Brandmeyer

Edwards