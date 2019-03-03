Hoax by Pitkin County commissioners

Someone is embarrassing your board by sending letters in your names to the Colorado congressional delegation claiming President Donald Trump violated the U.S. Constitution by declaring an emergency and diverting defense funds to build more border barriers.

Obviously whoever perpetrated this hoax hadn't read the law, including the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1621, 1631) and the numerous other legislation passed by Congress and signed by past presidents authorizing President Trump's actions. I know you folks never would ignore the law and write legally unfounded screeds to our senators and congressmen, exposing ignorance and lack of thought.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen