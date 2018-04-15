History of the Beattie Award
April 15, 2018
Two more bits of info to add to Scott Condon's April 3 story on Bob Beattie's passing and his tireless work in the '80s to offer snow sports to children throughout our valley:
Base Camp/ASK's forerunner, Aspenauts, was conjured by ski school director Curt Chase and kids' supervisor Linda Harlan in the late '60s as a free program for Aspen school kids each Saturday at Buttermilk. The name "Aspenauts" was suggested by a local boy during the program's second season through a "name the program" contest among the students.
Also, each year, AVSC honors an outstanding pro who teaches in the Base Camp programs — and this is the prestigious Bob Beattie Award.
Robin Smith
Aspen
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Snowmass skiers in closed areas arrested
- Glenn K. Beaton: Galvin, RIP
- Aspen Skiing Co. names new mountain managers at Aspen Mtn, Buttermilk and Snowmass
- Father, two children in critical condition after Highway 82 crash near Aspen Glen
- Vail Police arrest woman found in dumpster for false reporting, say her story is ‘fictitious’