Hines made Aspen a better place
Aspen is not alone in the loss of Gerry Hines — the world has lost a true leader, visionary, builder and philanthropist.
For all of his success, Gerry remained humble throughout. Our family has known the Hines family for many decades, both personally and professionally. The Hines family sets the bar for what we should all aspire to be and it is because of the leadership and guidance that was provided by their patriarch — Gerry Hines. For all of us who saw him in the lockerroom putting on his ski boots day — after-day well into his 80s — and even into his 90s, he provided inspiration for what we should hope to be in the years to come. Thank you for everything you have done to help make Aspen and the world a better place. My next “run” is for you!
John Bucksbaum
Aspen
