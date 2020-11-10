Hillary Clinton wrote the book on election theft
Hillary Clinton wrote a book titled “Living History.” On page 17 she tells her story of going to South Side, Chicago, to check voter lists for the Republican Party in 1960. She found a vacant lot that had some dozen people listed as the voters’ home. She was quite happy as it confirmed that her dad was correct when he had said, “Mayor Daley stole the election for Kennedy.”
Donna Thompson
Aspen
