High school French Club seeks community’s help

We are having an extraordinary fundraiser for the Aspen High School French Club as we are sending two chaperones and 13 students to France in March.

This past year we had the opportunity to host students from Nantes, France. We had many adventures and shared Aspen with 12 students. We even had a camp out in Moab.

La Creperie du Village has offered a night in their restaurant for both seating’s with a silent auction Dec. 2 with 40% of the proceeds to go to the kids. This is such an extraordinary opportunity to offset our costs. We are putting this out there to the community so they can participate, as well.

You can make a reservation for the early or late seating at http://www.frenchalpinebistro.com.

We will also accept donations to the Aspen High School French Club as well as Silent Auction Items for this night. Items will include:

Meat and Cheese dinner, Il Poggio, North Face, Louis Vuitton, Aspen Skiing Co., Aviator Nation, Ralph Lauren, Bandana Kids, Aspen Sports, Holly ANN, Anya Nuages and Shakti Shala.

Thank you so very much in advance and we look forward to seeing you there.

Will Madsen and The Aspen High School French Club