Hide your face anyplace
Wear a mask
Wear a mask
Wear a mask
Do as you’re asked
Don’t be an ass
Obey the rules
Please wear a mask!
Put it on, indoors or outdoors,
Wherever you may choose to roam
And just remember the life you save
Might be your own!
Marja Engler
Aspen and Miami
