Hickenlooper leads the way on parks

Bully, Gov. John Hickenlooper, for calling on Colorado's congressional representatives to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund. "Bully" is an enduring word of gratitude and praise often used by President Theodore Roosevelt throughout his life. Roosevelt was and is the champion of American citizens in dedicating and protecting our public lands. He, though, knew nothing of the LWCF.

The LWCF was in the planning stages in 1958 during Dwight D. Eisenhower's term and made considerable progress during John F. Kennedy's administration in 1962. In 1964 during President Lyndon Johnson's term, the LWCF became a congressional act starting with approximately $100 million. In 1970, President Richard Nixon was at the White House when congress increased the LWCF to $300 million as more demands were put in the fund for urban parks and recreation areas to be acquired instead of just for major cities with large populations. In 1977, Jimmy Carter was America's president when the LWCF was enlarged to it's current funding of $900 million.

These great men recognized that an ever-increasing loss of public lands and waters throughout America to continued development and rising real estate costs needed to be enjoined with recreation land purchases for an ever-growing population. They also knew that with our American soldiers coming home from Vietnam they would need public lands and water to help with both their physical and mental hardships.

These are five pretty good presidents that all knew the importance of the healing benefits of public lands and waters for all Americans. It would amaze them all, if the knew the economic value to America, their forethought has brought to us. The LWCF purchases have assisted with $870 billion in spending expenditures by outdoor enthusiasts.

Colorado has a governor named Hickenlooper that is pretty good, as well, in demanding that Colorado's representatives vote to fully fund LWCF and keep our economy flourishing.

Rick Seymour

Silt