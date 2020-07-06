Hickenlooper and Gardner: Any way you look at it you lose

I’ll vote for John Hickenlooper with all the enthusiasm I’ll cast my ballot for Joe Biden. My hand will quiver as I fill in the horizontal oval. The two-party system has let us down again. There isn’t that much difference between Hickenlooper and Cory Gardner. They’re both far too heavily influenced by large corporations.

We need more choices. The Democrats should divide into the liberals and the progressives, just as the Republicans split the conservatives and the fascists. All I can do now is wait for Hickenlooper to vote against the Green New Deal or Medicare for All, then get all over his ass.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale