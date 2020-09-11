Hickenlooper a steward of public lands

The Brookings Institution, which maintains a database that tracks the Donald Trump/cory Gardner deregulatory agenda, counts 74 actions that this administration has taken to weaken environmental safeguards in many states, including Colorado. Administration lawyers have fought environmental groups tooth and nail in court for three-and-a-half years.

John Hickenlooper is willing to take a stand against the abuse of public lands. He opposes selling off our national monuments and throwing out wildlife protections. In fact, he wants there to be more public access to this land. As governor, his “Colorado the Beautiful” plan brought Coloradans closer to some of the most beautiful parts of our state with trail mapping and an easy-to-use app.

One of the best ways to preserve our public lands is to pass the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act (CORE Act), which will protect almost 400,000 acres of land, including Thompson Divide. Hickenlooper is prepared to fight for this vital piece of legislation, but Gardner is not. He calls himself a “champion for Colorado’s public lands” but has failed to advocate for his own state or stand up to President Trump when he threatened to veto the bill.

Let’s send a man to the Senate who’s willing to take a stand for us — John Hickenlooper.

Dennis Seider

Aspen