Hick-up on the way to the Senate

Ballots are in the mail for Colorado’s June 30 primary. For registered Democrats and Independents choosing to fill out the Democratic ballot, this is a particularly important election.

The winner of the Democratic U.S. Senate primary, either former Gov. John Hickenlooper or former state Speaker of the House Andrew Romanoff, will be Colorado’s next representative to the U.S. Senate. Polls show any generic Democrat would beat incumbent Republican Cory Gardner by double digits.

Hickenlooper’s path to the Senate has seen a bump in the road recently. The Colorado Independent Ethics Committee, a quasi-judicial civic body, has found him in contempt for not showing up to a June 4 hearing investigating his accepting inappropriate gifts of private flights while governor.

Hickenlooper did show up for a remote hearing the next day and heard the committee rule that he’d violated Colorado ethics laws. The complaint was one of many brought by the Public Interest Institute, a conservative group. A follow-up hearing was scheduled for June 12 to discuss possible fines.

It’s ironic a right-wing organization is behind this because this comes right outta the GOP playbook. Not showing up for hearings is what Donald Trump told his subordinates to do during the impeachment inquiries to show how he’s above the law. Reaping the bounty of your position is how many of Trump’s cabinet members lost their jobs.

There’s gonna be a change in the U.S. Senate seat from Colorado. Let’s make it the best change we can. That’s not John Hickenlooper. That’s Andrew Romanoff.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale