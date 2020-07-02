Hey, cyclists, a little heads up would be nice
Hey, cyclists, a little heads up would be nice
There seems to be a new game for cyclists using the Rio Grande Trail. It is called :Scare the unsuspecting pedestrian then yell at them for being in the way.” Last I looked pedestrians have right of way on this trail — maybe these cyclists are simply going too fast to read the signs?
When I ride my bike on the trail I see many pedestrians who may be walking their dogs, listening to music, pushing baby strollers, chatting, etc. Because it is the rule and also I do not want a collision I always:
1. SLOW DOWN;
2. Alert the pedestrian(s) by ringing my bike bell;
Support Local Journalism
3. Call out if they still seem unaware of my approach;
4. Stop if necessary;
5. Thank them as I pass.
When I am walking my leashed dog there will always be at least one cyclist who silently approaches from behind at maximum speed then yells at me while heading into the distance. Believe me, if I know you are coming I will get off the trail if need be as I do not want myself or my dog injured! Just please let me know that you are approaching.
Bronwyna Anglin
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User