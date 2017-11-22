Hey, columnist: Complain less, ski more

Could this be the year that columnist Roger Marolt finally gets his 100-day pin? Doubtful. You'd think that someone who grew up here would've gotten one by now, but no. The wildly successful incentive program is in its ninth year, and he still has nothing to show for it.

Hey Roger, how about less complaining about Skico and more skiing on their mountains? Lest Roger be reminded that if he does decide to achieve the modestly achievable feat — skiing 100 days in a 150-day-long season — that riding the new roller coaster up on Snowmass does not constitute a ski day.

Lo Semple

Aspen