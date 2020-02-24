Here’s an Aspen Idea

If you’re going to an all-news public radio format with a team of baby-faced cub reporters, why not have a Pulitzer Prize winner at the helm to mentor them?

It’s really unfair — if not just plain cruel — to throw these inexperienced kids into the fire storm of music versus news at Aspen Public Radio. Nothing less than the next pledge drive hangs on their performance from an audience that demands “Aspen Ideas” quality.

Mr. Jenkins, where are you?

Ziska Childs

Aspen