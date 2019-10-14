Here comes a recession

Trump’s boasting about a strong economy is getting boring. Yes, the economy seems good, for now. But Trump has no business taking credit for it. The recovery was started by Obama’s stimulus acts before anyone ever heard of Trump.

Yes, children, there is trouble on the horizon. It is called “The Business Cycle.” It’s as old as the hills and oceans about every seven years, often caused by high interest rates. Thanks, Federal Reserve Board, which Trump has no control over.

Trump was lucky to get his tax reduction passed, which is now causing an enormous debt increase. Any business-person will tell you — large debts are the first sign of a recession.

Richard C. Goodwin

Snowmass Village