Help utility provider by voting on board members

Ballots went out last week to those houses and businesses who receive their electricity from Holy Cross Energy to vote for new board members. Holy Cross serves a wide territory and a diverse group of communities, and we are lucky to be served by such a progressive and reliable provider such as Holy Cross. The organization, now under the direction of CEO Bryan Hannegan, is moving in a modern and thoughtful direction toward safer and more sustainable energy. In 2017, Holy Cross provided 39 percent renewable energy to its customers without raising rates, and there are countless programs available to help families save money. This type of forward-thinking work is in part thanks to current board members Kristen Bertuglia and Adam Palmer, who are both running for re-election. Please remember to vote in this year's election and consider how you can support your local utility in moving toward an even more sustainable future.

Ashley Perl

Aspen