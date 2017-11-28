Help us ring the bell!

The Christmas season is here! And once again, during the holidays, the Salvation Army asks your help in contributing a small part of your blessings to the red kettles here in Aspen and throughout the valley.

This letter is a special plea to all who care, asking for an hour or two of your time to "Ring the Bell' and "Tend the Red Kettle." You can choose a day that works for you, just drop your name and number in the kettle. You can contact Dottie Walker at 379-2306 or Jim Markalunas at 925- 7071.

Please! Won't you help us to help the poor and those in need? "To Share is To Care." Your gift will be returned to you many times over, as God will not be out done in generosity. May God's Blessings be upon you!

Sincerely,

Jim Markalunas

Recommended Stories For You

Asen