Help the less fortunate, donate where you can
During this Thanksgiving and Christmas season, I urge all to consider those who are less fortunate and are struggling to make ends meet. Your contribution to a favorite charity during these difficult times will be appreciated.
As the Salvation Army would say: “Need knows no season”
We have many blessings to be thankful for!
Jim Markalunas
Aspen
