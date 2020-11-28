 Help the less fortunate, donate where you can | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Help the less fortunate, donate where you can

Letters to the Editor Letters-to-the-editor |

During this Thanksgiving and Christmas season, I urge all to consider those who are less fortunate and are struggling to make ends meet. Your contribution to a favorite charity during these difficult times will be appreciated.

As the Salvation Army would say: “Need knows no season”

We have many blessings to be thankful for!

Jim Markalunas

Aspen

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters to the Editor

Help the less fortunate, donate where you can

|

During this Thanksgiving and Christmas season, I urge all to consider those who are less fortunate and are struggling to make ends meet. Your contribution to a favorite charity during these difficult times will be…

See more