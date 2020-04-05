Help others by taking care of yourself

To all the sheriff’s and police chiefs who are enforcing our health professionals mandates, thank you for taking this deadly unpredictable virus seriously and enforcing the stay-at-home orders.

It is no fun when you can’t breathe, are in excruciating pain, no vaccines or cures, not enough ventilators to keep you breathing, and then you die if your body can’t fight it off. Simple enough.

One way to convince yourself of the deadliness of this coronavirus is to turn on the TV and count the number of caskets lined up and the makeshift hospitals set up in parks all over the country. This is not fake news.

You do not want this disease. It’s our personal responsibility to stay at home, and, if needed to go out in public to get groceries once a week or month — to cover your face with a mask or scarf, wash your hands and face, and stay 6 feet apart.

Thank you to everyone for battling the boredom of being at home, which is much better than being bored lying in a hospital bed not being able to breathe.

Stay healthy. Be safe.

Toni Kronberg

Pitkin County