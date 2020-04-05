Help for substance abuse during troubled times
During these uncertain times, A Way Out is dedicated more than ever to helping those who are affected by a substance use disorder and who need support in getting better. Our mission remains to help those in crisis with drugs and alcohol access treatment and long-term recovery support.
A Way Out is currently providing free tele-health counseling and several virtual support groups. We continue to conduct assessments virtually, provide distance case management and walk people through the process of getting into addiction treatment programs.
During this crisis, A Way Out is experiencing calls from people who have been laid off or lost their job and for some, have even lost housing. For those who want to stop abusing alcohol and drugs and are interested in inpatient treatment, outpatient treatment and/or sober living, A Way Out is here to help. A Way Out has connected with treatment centers, outpatient treatment programs and sober living homes to be sure they are stridently following national and state guidelines. Fortunately, there remains help available for people who are in serious crisis with addiction.
While liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries remain an essential necessity by the state, it can be the very thing that fuels someone’s addiction during isolation.
We remain strong in our belief that everyone, if they choose, deserves the right to access quality substance use disorder care regardless of a lack of resources and that everyone, including their family, deserves the right to ongoing support for a healthy and happy life.
If you or anyone you know needs help, don’t hesitate to contact us at 970-948-0709 and/or by email at: director@awayout.org
Elizabeth Means
Director, A Way Out
Aspen
