Heed the Spanish on public option

Faced with nearly 10,000 cases and over 300 deaths from coronavirus, Spain recently nationalized all of its hospitals and health care providers. Italy might well follow suit. Privately run health care is motivated by profit, therefore, away from its original intent.

Keep this in mind when you’re viewing the supremely nonfactual deluge of television ads hospital and insurance organizations are putting out there encouraging our state legislators to vote against the public option health care program. The public option won’t increase medical costs for the individual, but it could cut into the bottom line for the hospital and insurance industries.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale