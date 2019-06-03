Heartbroken by Aspen bear’s death

There’s a bit in my stomach when I hear a bear is being trapped to be killed, because we have destroyed their habitat and food supply. We have encouraged them to come to town with our lack of proper garbage containment (tag the humans).

If this bear was aggressive, the woman would have lost her leg or life. The bear was scared. How do you know if it will be the right bear you kill, or does it even matter?

Aftermath: I am heartsick now that Cinnamon (our neighborhood bear) is gone. Do we kill humans and then get their DNA, or do we get their DNA first?

Now you know why when I was bitten by a dog and went to the hospital for stitches, I refused to give the dog and owner’s names. I’m so disgusted.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen