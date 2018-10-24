Healty Community Fund provides for those with different abilities

This letter is written in regard to all residents of Pitkin County. My name is Amy Schuster. I am a board member and staff member of the nonprofit Valley Life for All. Valley Life for All's mission to provide resources for persons with disabilities. Our nonprofit also is working on a valley-wide inclusion campaign in which we are getting stories related to inclusion or what we call "voiceability" published in newspapers. We believe that we have more abilities in common than others may perceive. We need to hear more openly about these abilities which is what we are striving to achieve.

We are extremely grateful for the support of the Healthy Community Fund. The Healthy Community Fund generously donates every year to our organization. They have been an important funder for us to be able to do the work that we do and we wouldn't be where we are today without the annual grants that we receive from them. With their gift, we have been able to connect individuals with resources, strengthen our community and facilitate opportunities through our providers collaborative, which assigns support for individuals who are experiencing adversity because of the transition of life after high school.

It is profoundly important to Valley Life for All that you vote for renewal of the Healthy Community Fund.

Amy Schuster

Basalt