Healthy people for a healthy economy

I would encourage each of us to read the Center for Disease Control’s updated guidance for home isolation for people with the coronavirus, COVID-19. Here’s a link: http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html.

You’ll see that the CDC’s guidance is far more lenient than the Draconian measures that some governors (like ours in Colorado) are mandating on our free society. According to the CDC, people can discontinue self-quarantine upon the later of (a) 72 hours after their fever breaks and (b) seven days after their first symptoms appear.

So this begs the question: Why aren’t we opposing this emergency shut-down of the U.S. economy? Many of us are healthy enough to allow for COVID-19 to run through our immune system with little or no effect. Many of us probably already have. And many of us who haven’t been exposed could probably withstand exposure without even getting sick.

In my mind, the answer is that there is a big component of our society who would wish to turn the United States from the land of the free and the home of the brave into a cradle for the weak.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and other statist governors like Gavin Newsom in California and Andrew Cuomo in New York must relent from their thirst for power and for statist control. Healthy people should be allowed to live freely and the economy should be free to regain its former strength — as soon as possible.

Let the CDC and our local health authorities guide us through the coronavirus crisis, not politicians and their allies in the media who are ever-seeking more power. Let us always be the land of the free and the home of the brave.

John Hornblower

Snowmass Village