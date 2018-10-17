Healthy Community Fund supports Pathfinders

I am writing to ask the Pitkin County community to continue its support of the Healthy Community Fund by renewing Ballot Initiative 1A on Nov. 6. Pathfinders is one of many of the nonprofits that benefits from the Healthy Community Fund. Much of the work we do in Pitkin County is actually funded through the HCF. It is important to Pathfinders to apply for and receive this funding.

Pathfinders provides counseling and volunteer services to those who are affected by cancer, serious illnesses and all kinds of grief and loss. Loss and illness affects so many of us. Pathfinders Angels volunteers provide home-made meals for those in need who are going through illness. It is the way we support not only the one who is ill, but also the caregiver. Our counseling services very much support those with illnesses and grief and loss. If you have lost someone you love, you know how important it is to have a safe place to process and feel all of your emotions. Pathfinders is committed to all of this-and even more. We are dedicated to this community. The Healthy Community Fund enables us to do what we do.

Stay committed to making this amazing community and all it offers. Please vote "yes" on Ballot Initiative 1A to renew the Healthy Community Fund.

Allison Daily

Executive director, Pathfinders