Healthy Community Fund provides health services for those who cannot afford it

We are writing to express our strong support for the renewal of the Pitkin County Healthy Community Fund. Please vote "yes" on Question 1A to renew this important fund for vital health, human services and community nonprofits in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Our organization, Mountain Family Health Centers, is a beneficiary of the Healthy Community Fund. We provide integrated primary medical, behavioral (mental-health and substance-use disorders), and dental-health services to Pitkin County residents and workers at our Basalt Integrated Health Center. We believe health care is a human right, not a privilege, and are proud to provide services to all, regardless of ability to pay. The Healthy Community Fund allows this to happen, both at Mountain Family and at other organizations such as Community Health Services and Mind Springs Health, as it provides funding for health care for those who are uninsured or cannot afford care.

In an innovative partnership, Pitkin County is also utilizing Healthy Community Fund dollars (along with other Strategic Mental Health Funders including the city of Aspen, Aspen School District, Aspen Skiing Co. and Aspen Community Foundation) to contract with Mountain Family and Mind Springs Health to provide a continuum of behavioral health care in Pitkin County, including prevention, treatment, recovery and aftercare services.

We urge to you vote "yes" on 1A to continue the Healthy Community Fund's critical support of the more than 70 organizations working to promote the social, emotional, physical and economic well-being of our citizens and workers.

Ross Brooks

Chief Executive Officer

Anneliese Heckert, DO

Basalt Site Medical Director