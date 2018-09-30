Healthy Community Fund is worthy of support
September 30, 2018
I'm urging Pitkin County voters to support the Healthy Community Fund in the upcoming election. In the 2018 year, over $2,216,000 was awarded in grant funds to over 70 agencies essential for optimum community health. They include
a multitude of services such as the Senior Center and those administered by Community Health Services.
Tom Kurt
Member of the Pitkin County Board of Health
