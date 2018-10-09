Healthy Community Fund crucial to our community

I am writing to express my support for Ballot Measure 1A to renew the Healthy Community Fund and illustrate the value of the fund with my professional and personal experience.

Over the years, I have worked with many of the essential organizations receiving this funding. I have witnessed their growth, responsiveness to community needs and impact. These agencies have critical missions important to our quality of life.

Family Resource Centers connects families, schools and communities to improve student health and academic achievement. Mountain Family Health Centers provides integrated medical, behavioral and dental care. Valley Settlement empowers immigrant families to improve their lives. Family Visitor Programs promotes healthy families by providing education and support services. Aspen Family Connections supports and strengthens families. The Buddy Program empowers youth through mentoring.

Personally, my family and I have benefited from the services of Healthy Community Fund agencies, as well. These include KDNK, our community radio station; Mind Springs Health and Aspen Hope Center for mental healthcare; Family Visitor Programs to help us adjust to life with twins; Mountain Valley Developmental Services for physical therapy for my young son; and the Western Slope College Fair helping us sift through the overwhelming possibilities for college for our three children.

I hope these examples of the vital agencies funded by the Healthy Communities Fund illustrate how important they are to our quality of life here in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Please vote "yes" on 1A to renew this important source of funding for our nonprofits and our community.

Carolyn Hardin

Crystal Springs Solutions, Carbondale