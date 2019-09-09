Heads should roll over Aspen Recreation Center closure

I wanted to use my membership at the Aspen Recreation Center last Saturday afternoon during regular advertised hours. It was closed. No sign, no note, no warning, just a locked door.

I guess Aspen cannot afford to keep the rec center open for the working people. Does the mayor and Aspen City Council have better things to do than to keep our multi-million-dollar facility open, during regular hours, for the people who pay for it?

If the city can’t do their job, then they should be fired — starting with the mayor.

Matthew Franzen

Aspen