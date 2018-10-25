HCF provides for detoxification services

I am writing to ask the Pitkin County community to continue its support of the Healthy Community Fund by renewing Ballot Initiative 1A on Nov. 6. This community continues to provide their commitment by supporting health and wellness though this funding source. The Healthy Community Fund needs to be renewed to continue the commitment.

Recovery Resources (RR) is one of many local organizations that benefits from this fund. RR provides detoxification services with a focus on treatment and aftercare. Stigma is a major cause of discrimination and exclusion and it contributes to the abuse of human rights. The negative impact can be prevented or lessened through education and treatment programs. Individuals that experience this negative impact are less likely to seek treatment. RR researches affordable treatment options that are specific to our clients' needs. RR offers compassionate support and treating people with dignity and respect.

Recovery Resources is just one of many agencies that needs this support. The people we help through the detoxification process can receive the services needed so they can "Create a New Story."

I am asking Pitkin County to stay committed to health and wellness. Please vote "yes" on Ballot Initiative 1A to renew the Healthy Community Fund.

Janelle Duhon

Executive director, Recovery Resources