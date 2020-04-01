Have you seen my bike?
My name is Katherine. I am 7 years old. I was riding my bike while my grandma and little brother were walking. I got tired. I set my bike on the side of the road. When I got back to it someone had taken it.
I am very sad. It is a pink and black Trek 20 inch. My mint green helmet was also taken. This happened Tuesday, March 24, on Two Creeks Road at 2 p.m. If you know anything, please tell the Snowmass Police. I miss my bike.
Please stay safe.
Katherine Issa
Snowmass Village
