Has Roger Marolt lost it?

What in the world is wrong with Roger Marolt? He now gets his jollies by attacking fellow Aspen Daily News columnist Mel Blumenthal in the Snowman Sun? One columnist going after another like that seems counterproductive to our community and uncalled for.

How about instead he concentrate his efforts on getting a 100-day pin riding the Snowmass roller coaster with a brake between his legs — something he can’t seem to handle on skis. That to me seems more his speed.

Lo Semple

Aspen