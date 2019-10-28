Hartzell, Virgili committed to Colorado Mountain College

It is my privilege to serve Pitkin County as the elected representative on Colorado Mountain College’s Board of Trustees. In the upcoming election Nov. 5, you will have the opportunity to vote for two new trustees to the board.

In Lake County/Leadville, I encourage your vote for Bob Hartzell, a retired educator and former city council member.

In East Garfield, I encourage your vote for Marianne Virgili, the recent president of the Glenwood Springs Chamber of Commerce.

In my experience, they both share my passion and commitment to Colorado Mountain College and the success of the students and communities it serves.

Charles L. Cunniffe

Aspen