Hartzell ready to serve CMC

My name is Bob Hartzell and I am running for the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees to represent Lake County.

• Graduated from Saint Cloud State University (Minnesota) in 1966

• Was drafted by the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam — 1966 to 1968

• Taught high school business for one year in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin

• Moved to Colorado 1970 to teach at Lake County High School (Leadville)

• Copper Mountain — director of lift operations 1974 to 1979

• Rocky Mountain Lift Association — member 1976 to 1999, past president

• Leadville City Council — 1983 to 1988, councilman and mayor pro tem

• Colorado Mountain College — 1979 to 2004, professor, special projects (faculty development, Central Rockies Leadership), campus dean

• Founded and directed Central Rockies Leadership (nine county leadership development program) 1993 to 2002

• Founded and directed Leadership Leadville — 1996 to 2003

• Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board — 1999 to 2010, five years as board chairman

• President and executive director of the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum from 2008 to 2013

• Past president of the High Riders Snowmobile Club

• Ski Cooper, assistant manager 1973 to 1974; Chicago Ridge Powder Guide 2004 to 2013; ski instructor, 2013 through present

• Vice president of Leadville Boom Days Board of Directors

• Vice chair of Lake County Airport Board of Advisers

• President of Four Seasons Homeowners Association

• Married to Kay (Schneiter) Hartzell for 41 years; three sons; six grandchildren

Colorado Mountain College offered me many opportunities to grow as an educator and as a leader. I am running because I want to help CMC continue to thrive as an educational leader in the Central Rockies and also be a Lake County advocate for Colorado Mountain College.

I would appreciate you voting for me. Thank you.

Bob Hartzell

Leadville