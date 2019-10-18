Hartzell and Virgili for CMC

It is my privilege to serve as a member of the Board of Trustees of Colorado Mountain College representing West Garfield County. While I am not up for re-election this year, in the upcoming election, you will have an opportunity to vote for several members of the board.

Three members of the board are running unopposed (Bob Kuusinen from Steamboat Springs, Patty Theobald from Summit County and Chris Romer from Eagle County). The remaining two seats are contested.

In Lake County/Leadville, I encourage your vote for Bob Hartzell, a retired educator and former City Council member. Bob is a longtime resident of Leadville and knows our mountain communities firsthand, as well as the challenges and opportunities before them.

In East Garfield, I encourage your vote for Marianne Virgili, the recent president of the Glenwood Springs Chamber of Commerce. Marianne’s knowledge of the business community and the Roaring Fork Valley is immense and would be a terrific asset to the board. The college recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

As we launch the strategic plan for our next 50 years, Bob and Marianne would bring not only a continued passion for the college and the students and communities it serves, but a deep knowledge and understanding of our region. Thank you for your consideration.

Peg Portscheller

Battlement Mesa