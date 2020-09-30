Hardly our best and brightest
Here’s the deal. With every fork of the tongue I was insulted by watching the Bully and the Bozo Show Tuesday night, ephemerally moderated by Wimp Wallace.
It is no wonder each election cycle more people cast their vote for alternate-party candidates.
Michael Rosenberg
El Jebel
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User