Happy trails in Ashcroft

The nordic trails are groomed and open to the public for free at Ashcroft.

My gratitude goes to the Wilcox family for grooming the trails and providing this opportunity to the community to get out in nature and X-country ski or snowshoe. The equipment rental office and Pine Creek Cookhouse are closed, but the trails are wide open.

Walkers, and anyone with dogs — please stay on the road and off the groomed trails.

Debbie Overeynder

Aspen