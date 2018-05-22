Hanlon the choice for sensible gun legislation

Yet again, we as a nation have been left to cradle the corpses of our children and their teachers as another community has been ravaged by gun violence. It pains me to say it, but I've begun to grow desensitized to it — the thoughts of "How could this happen?" have now given way to thoughts of "Here we go again." We cannot allow this to become the new normal in our society. We must demand action. That means taking our grief to the polls and electing leaders who have the courage to stand up to the gun lobby and enact real, meaningful change.

Here in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District that choice is obvious: Democrat Karl Hanlon. He is the only candidate in the race who has received the Gun Sense Candidate Distinction from Moms Demand Action. He's already called for aggressive actions on guns — from a ban on military-style assault weapons to universal background checks, and an outright ban on accessories like bump stocks. I realize that the perpetrator of the violence in Texas was carrying a shotgun and a handgun, and perhaps that shooting wouldn't have been stopped by an assault weapons ban. But if we continue to elect men like Scott Tipton to office, men who are too paralyzed by cowardice to explore sensible gun legislation, these shootings will continue. If you care about the safety of our children, please join me in voting for Karl Hanlon on June 26 in the Democratic Primary.

Eric Seward

Carbondale