Hanlon a family man with rural understanding

My name is Sheryl Barto, and I am the wife of Karl Hanlon, who is running for Senate District 8. I have had the pleasure of already meeting many on the campaign trail or out in the community. If we haven’t met yet, I look forward to meeting you soon!

I am often asked on the campaign trail, “Wo what is Karl really like?” — so I want to tell you a few things about him that you won’t read in the newspaper or in campaign materials.

Karl and I are both in our second marriage, entering our 10th year. We have a blended family with four children ages 16 to 26. Karl spent his career as a public servant protecting our rural communities, always understanding public life is his calling. He makes sure we have dinner together as a family on all of the nights he doesn’t have a night meeting. And on those nights, he without fail, asks if there’s anything he can pick up for us on his way home. When he is home, he likes to cook. He is a great father and role model to our kids. He’s incredibly patient, calm, thoughtful and humble — rare qualities in today’s world.

He’s a gentleman. He fills my truck up before I use it. He meets me in the driveway to help me carry groceries in. It’s those small acts of kindness, for as busy as he is, that show he makes the family his priority as a devoted family man, kind in thought, word and deed.

I grew up on a farm in Pennsylvania — Karl grew up on a ranch in Jackson County. We both share the love of rural life and believe deeply that Republican, Democrat or unaffiliated — we all have more in common than not and that rural communities have great solutions to the big issues our district faces.

Please cast your vote for Karl, who will make sure our rural voices are heard in Denver.

Sheryl Barto

Glenwood Springs