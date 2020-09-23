Gutter politics by GOP

For all the questioning about how Sen. McConnell and others rationalize their judicial power-play, the real answer is abundantly clear and 100% consistent. Whether ignoring Justice Garland’s nomination in 2016 or their commitment to moving forward with a replacement for Justice Ginsburg prior to the election, the reasoning is the same moral high-ground occupied by power-drunk bullies and autocrats in dark alleys and back-rooms throughout history — “because we can.”

Here’s hoping a few senators find the courage and principle to stand for something more.

Robin Schiller

Carbondale