Guns and posers

The Aspen Times’ reported on City Council action around the new “CGO” (Criminals’ Guns Only) ordinance (“Gun advocates take aim at Aspen’s proposed prohibition of deadly weapons in city buildings,” Sept. 24). Councilman Skippy Mesirow declared he couldn’t think because citizens were exercising their Second Amendment rights at the meeting.

Here’s an idea: Require citizens to open carry at all City Council meetings. This will provide council an excuse for its many silly actions. “We couldn’t think with citizens exercising their civil rights in our presence.”

Maurice Emmer

Aspen