Guess I misjudged Sessions
January 9, 2018
I thought Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions was a state's rights guy. I guess the Emancipation Proclamation was an infringement on state's rights, but federal enforcement of laws against sale, possession and use of marijuana in Colorado and other states where popular vote has declared it legal is not.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale
