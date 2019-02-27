Greed drives Lift One proposal
February 27, 2019
— Read the mailings from Vote No on the Lift One proposal.
— Why doesn't Chair 4 run so we can access 1A?
— Most people who would stay at Lift One wouldn't ski it.
— A sign on the Gorsuch patio, like the sign at the Gondola Plaza reads, "For patrons only," which would be very welcoming!
— Want vitality, as Mikey says, "Put in an employee-housing complex."
— If you believe this is the last chance for a high-speed quad, I have some swamp land in New Jersey to sell.
— This project is all about the developers and greed.
— The only green about this project is the money.
Vote "no."
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
