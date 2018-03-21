Grauer, Tennenbaum have river park vision

I am voting for both Bernie Grauer and Gary Tennenbaum for Basalt council as they are both tried and true incumbents and we know that they represent us and not the developers. They are the only two candidates of the bunch that I have confidence in who have the commitment to see a public-serving river park vision through to completion and keep our small town character in place. The others all sound and look like developer representatives to me. We need to elect them both to get a public-serving river park.

Patrice K. Becker

Basalt