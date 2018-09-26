Gratitude for pet’s end-of-life care

We recently experienced the sorrow that every family comprising two- and four-legged members endures: the loss of a beloved pet. Though never easy, this time was different due to the incredible support, care and compassion provided by everyone at Aspen Animal Hospital and Valley Emergency Pet Care. From the initial visit to the final, heartbreaking end, our beloved Hobbes was treated compassionately and with heartfelt care and consideration for his needs. We cannot express sufficiently our gratitude to everyone who worked with us while it all played out. Special thanks to Dr. Scott, Dr. Cristina, Dr. Stephanie and Dr. Liz at Aspen Animal Hospital and Dr. Allison at Valley Emergency Pet Care, as well everyone who provided comfort to our sweet boy. All went above and beyond and we thank you! Finally, a shout-out to Aspen Animal Shelter and Cammie the Calico whose contribution helped Hobbes feel much better for likely the last time. She is a sweet, sociable girl deserving of a wonderful home.

Craig and Valerie (Cass) MacDonald

Woody Creek