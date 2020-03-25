Grammar check

Maybe I have too much time on my hands, but I do read The Aspen Times daily and I read it pretty thoroughly.

I was dismayed to read the captions for the photos on page A9 of Monday’s edition. Both the bottom right and bottom left pictures state so and so “carries Evie as HER” and … The next one says “gets a taste of the snowman HER and her two brothers ….” I’m pretty sure the pronoun “she” should have been used in both cases.

Thank you for all of your hard work in covering local issues as I look forward to each day’s edition. Although I should not be so critical in these difficult times, I do enjoy good journalism with proper grammar.

Carol King

Basalt