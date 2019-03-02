Gorsuch would blight Aspen Mountain
March 2, 2019
I've been coming to Aspen to ski for decades, and I hope to continue to ski Aspen for many years to come. I can't help but feel distressed by the prospect of two hotels being built on the side of Ajax. One of those hotels, the proposed Gorsuch House, will be massive. It will dominate the view from downtown Aspen. I've always loved the views of Ajax from downtown — glistening snow in the winter, fields of green in the summer. Losing this view would be so sad.
Please, don't vote to fundamentally alter the character of Aspen by voting for the Lift One proposal as it stands. I truly believe a "no" vote will result in an improved proposal and a much better solution in the long run. Please vote "no."
Jay Sympson
Chicago
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Snow totals through weekend around Aspen measuring in feet, weather service warns
- Two people fell nearly 20 feet from Snowmass chairlift, including one in a sit-ski
- Report: Aspen men ski through avalanche debris before deadly slide
- Anna Cunningham, student who inspired Basalt High School, passes away
- Michael Sather Goerne (July 13, 1981 — February 16, 2019)
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.