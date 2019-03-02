Gorsuch would blight Aspen Mountain

I've been coming to Aspen to ski for decades, and I hope to continue to ski Aspen for many years to come. I can't help but feel distressed by the prospect of two hotels being built on the side of Ajax. One of those hotels, the proposed Gorsuch House, will be massive. It will dominate the view from downtown Aspen. I've always loved the views of Ajax from downtown — glistening snow in the winter, fields of green in the summer. Losing this view would be so sad.

Please, don't vote to fundamentally alter the character of Aspen by voting for the Lift One proposal as it stands. I truly believe a "no" vote will result in an improved proposal and a much better solution in the long run. Please vote "no."

Jay Sympson

Chicago