GOP is MIA in local, Aspen politics

Perhaps Carl Heck, Maurice Emmer, Glenn Beaton or some active savvy Pitkin County Republicans explain to local voters, Coloradans and America why over 99% of Pitkin County Republicans fail to attend and participate in government meetings in Aspen, Snowmass Village, and Pitkin County?

Also answer these two questions:

1. Why would Pitkin County Republicans be considered the invisible minority in the Democrat Party-ruled Pitkin County establishment?

2. Who are the frequent visibly recognized active Republicans attending and participating in government meetings in Pitkin County, Snowmass Village and Aspen?

Don’t be afraid to openly answer and discuss these three easy questions about the nearly nihil Republican involvement in Snowmass Village, Pitkin County, and Aspen’s governmental affairs and concerns.

Emzy Veazy III

Aspen and Burbank, California